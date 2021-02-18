COVID-19: Here's Where New Vaccine Allocations Are Being Shipped In Westchester

Nearly 6,000 new allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to locations throughout Westchester during the 10th week of the state’s vaccination program.

Each week, the federal government supplies New York with between 250,000 and 300,000 doses of the vaccine - with more on the way - which are then distributed to different regions based on population.

This week, Westchester was set to receive 5,900 more doses, distributed across the county based on need and risk, down slightly from the previous week. Those vaccines are then administered to those eligible, which includes residents over the age of 65, healthcare workers, essential workers, people with underlying medical conditions, residents, and employees at nursing homes.

In week nine, according to county officials, the vaccines are being allocated in Westchester to:

Westchester County Department of Health: 2,700;

Northern Westchester Hospital: 500;

Phelps Memorial Hospital Association: 400;

Westchester Medical Center: 200;

Le-Mac Pharmacy: 100;

Healthsmart Pharmacy: 100;

Ahma Rx: 100;

Stop & Shop on Waterfront Place in Port Chester: 100;

ValuePlus Pharmacy: 100;

Sun River Health: 100;

GSP Longertm Care Inc: 100;

Sleepy Hollow Open Door Family Medical Center: 100;

Mount Kisco Open Door Medical Center: 100;

Brewster Open Door Family Medical Center: 100;

Port Chester Open Door Family Medical Center: 100;

Mamaroneck Open Door Family Medical Center: 100;

Ossining Open Door Family Medical Center: 100;

Walgreens on Wildey Street in Tarrytown: 100;

Walgreens on Croton Avenue in Ossining: 100;

Walgreens on North Main Street in Port Chester: 100;

Walgreens on Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers: 100;

Walgreens on Main Street in Peekskill: 100;

Walgreens on McLean Avenue in Yonkers: 100;

New Rochelle Prescription Center: 100;

St. Joseph's Hospital: 100.

The Hudson Valley has now received 340,370 allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 270,048 doses administered. The 79 percent of vaccines used is the lowest rates in the state.

"We're in a footrace between ongoing new infections and our ability to vaccinate as many New Yorkers as possible, and although we have vaccine distribution sites at the ready throughout the state, we're limited by available supply," Gov. Andrew Cuomo said.

"New Yorkers have already had huge burdens to bear, and we're getting to the light at the end of the tunnel, but we need everyone to double down on the behaviors that make such a difference combatting this pandemic," he added. "Wash your hands, wear a mask, stay socially distanced, and be safe."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.