COVID-19: Here's Where New Vaccine Allocations Are Being Shipped In Westchester

More than 7,000 new allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine are being distributed to locations throughout Westchester during the ninth week of the state’s vaccination program.

Each week, the federal government supplies New York with between 250,000 and 300,000 doses of the vaccine - with more on the way - which are then distributed to different regions based on population.

This week, Westchester was set to receive 7,075 more doses, distributed across the county based on need and risk. Those vaccines are then administered to those eligible, which includes residents over the age of 65, healthcare workers, essential workers, residents, and employees at nursing homes.

In week nine, according to county officials, the vaccines are being allocated in Westchester to:

Westchester County Department of Health: 1,300;

New York-Presbyterian Lawrence Hospital: 975;

Northern Westchester Hospital: 400;

New York-Presbyterian/Hudson Valley Hospital: 400;

St. Joseph's Hospital: 300;

Westchester Medical Center: 200;

Le-Mac Pharmacy Inc: 200;

White Plains Hospital: 200;

Taconic Pharmacy Inc.: 200;

Grassy Sprain Pharmacy Inc: 200;

GSP Longterm Care Inc: 200;

Trotta's West Street Pharmacy: 200;

Rye Beach Pharmacy: 100;

Walgreens on Bradhurst Avenue in Hawthorne: 100;

Walgreens on McLean Avenue in Yonkers: 100;

Walgreens on Main Street in Peekskill: 100;

Walgreens on Nepperhan Avenue in Yonkers: 100;

Walgreens on East Post Road in White Plains: 100;

Walgreens on North Main Street in Port Chester: 100;

Walgreens on Croton Avenue in Ossining: 100;

Walgreens on Wildey Street in Tarrytown: 100;

Walgreens on Yonkers Avenue in Yonkers: 100;

Walgreens on Ashford Avenue in Dobbs Ferry: 100;

Walgreens on White Plains Road in Eastchester: 100;

Walgreens on King Street in Chappaqua: 100;

Walgreens on Boston Post Road in Larchmont: 100;

Walgreens on Kensico Road in Thornwood: 100;

Ahma Rx: 100;

Stop & Shop on Waterfront Place in Port Chester: 100;

ValuePlus Pharmacy: 100;

Value Drugs East: 100;

Sun River Health: 100;

HealthSmart Pharmacy: 100

New Rochelle Prescription Center: 100;

The Hudson Valley has now received 264,710 allocations of COVID-19 vaccine doses, with 201,953 doses administered. The 76 percent of vaccines used is among the lowest rates in the state.

Now more than ever, it's critically important we stay united and keep the momentum on our side - especially as new variants of the virus threaten to upend the progress we have made," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said. "Simultaneously, we also must continue to get New Yorkers vaccinated as quickly and fairly as possible.

"We've made great progress on that front, but one factor continues to hold us back - the supply," he added. "Thankfully, the new federal government has begun righting the wrongs of the past administration and the future is looking bright. If we all just stay disciplined and keep doing what we need to do, we will win this war."

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.