COVID-19: Here's Where New Vaccine Allocations Are Being Shipped In Westchester

Nearly 7,000 new allocations of the COVID-19 vaccine are set to be distributed to locations throughout Westchester during the sixth week of the state’s vaccination program.

Each week, the federal government supplies New York with between 250,000 and 300,000 doses of the vaccine, which are then distributed to different regions based on population.

Next week, Westchester is set to receive 6,700 more doses, which will be distributed across the county based on need and risk. Those vaccines are then administered to those eligible, which includes residents over the age of 75, healthcare workers, essential workers, residents, and employees at nursing homes.

In week six, vaccines are being allocated in Westchester to:

Westchester County Department of Health: 1,900 doses;

Rite Aid on Main Street in Peekskill: 1,000;

Rite Aid on East Hartsdale Avenue in Hartsdale: 1,000;

St. Joseph’s Hospital: 600;

ACME Pharmacy at the Triangle Center in Yorktown Heights: 200;

LeMac Pharmacy in Yonkers: 200;

Rye Beach Pharmacy: 200;

Save More Drugs in Croton-on-Hudson: 200;

GSP Longterm Care: 200;

ValuePlus Pharmacy: 200;

Trotta’s West Street Pharmacy: 200;

Larchmont Pharmacy: 200;

HealthSmart Pharmacy: 200;

Taconic Pharmacy: 200;

Grassy Sprain Pharmacy: 200.

In the Hudson Valley, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said that just 84 percent of the vaccines allocated to the region have been used, the third-lowest percentage in the state.

“We’ve tried to purchase our own, but Pfizer and Moderna are operating under something called an Emergency Authorization Use, which does not allow them to sell it. They cannot sell directly to the state of New York, so the supply comes from the federal government.

“We see some of the lower performing areas and we have to do better,” he added. People are in desperate demand for the vaccine, so we want to make sure that as soon as we’re getting it, we’re getting it out.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.