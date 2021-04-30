COVID-19: Here's Percentage Of Westchester Residents Now Fully Vaccinated, Other New Data

Westchester continues to ramp up its vaccination program, with thousands more completing the series as the county recovers from the latest surge of the virus.

There have now been 223,878 vaccinations administered at the Westchester County Center, 53,976 at the Yonkers Armory, and 47,581 at Westchester County Department of Health sites as of Thursday, April 29, while officials said that Westchester is also teaming with local volunteer companies to continue its homebound vaccination program.

A total of 325,435 first and second doses have been administered in Westchester since the program began earlier this year.

According to Westchester County Executive George Latimer, more than 30 percent of Westchester's population has completed the vaccination series and the area is "trending better than the state."

"The vaccine is the path in which we get through the pandemic," Latimer said, noting that younger people have been more reluctant to get their first shots. "A young person could get the virus and pass it along to other people. This is not a Westchester issue, it's a nationwide issue."

Hospitalizations for COVID-19 continue to drop, down to 138 patients being treated for COVID-19 in county hospitals, though there were four new virus-related fatalities, bringing the death toll to 2,435 - 2,255 county residents - in Westchester since the pandemic began last year.

There are now 2,622 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, down from more than 2,800 earlier in the week and 3,463 late last week.

Latimer also previously announced that Bicycle Sundays will return this summer through October with the exception of Memorial Day, the Fourth of July, and Labor Day weekends. However, all heritage festivals scheduled this summer at the Kensico Dam Plaza will be canceled, and the annual fireworks festivities will be called off for the second year in a row.

"Even as the variants are out there, we've seen a drop in cases," Latimer said. "We have gone through a long period of time changing our lifestyle, what we do, to be safe."

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on April 29:

Yonkers: 645;

New Rochelle: 234;

Mount Vernon: 240;

White Plains: 197;

Yorktown: 147;

Port Chester: 122;

Greenburgh: 101;

Cortlandt: 89;

Ossining Village: 73;

Harrison: 60;

Mamaroneck Village: 51;

Somers: 51;

Peekskill: 49;

Mount Pleasant: 45;

Dobbs Ferry: 42;

Rye City: 41;

Bedford: 35;

Mamaroneck Town: 34;

North Castle: 29;

Sleepy Hollow: 26;

Tarrytown: 26;

Lewisboro: 24;

Eastchester: 22;

Elmsford: 21;

Scarsdale: 20;

Tuckahoe: 19;

Pound Ridge: 17;

Briarcliff Manor: 16;

Pleasantville: 15;

New Castle: 14;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 13;

North Salem: 13;

Mount Kisco: 12;

Pelham Manor: 11;

Larchmont: 10;

Rye Brook: 10;

Ardsley: 9;

Bronxville: 8;

Pelham: 8;

Ossining Town: 8;

Croton-on-Hudson: 7;

Irvington: 5;

Buchanan: 3.

There were 226,068 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on April 28, according to New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 4,073 newly confirmed infections for a 1.80 percent positive infection rate, continuing a trend of the numbers declining, though there were 38 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

A total of more than 45 percent of New Yorkers over the age of 18 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, while 33.4 percent are fully vaccinated.

Across New York, a total of 2,028,626 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 51 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 41,948 virus-related deaths statewide since the beginning of the pandemic.

