COVID-19: Here's New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Community

Hundreds of new COVID-19 cases were reported in Westchester as the virus continues making the rounds during its "second wave."

The Westchester Department of Health reported 496 new cases across the county, including double-digit increases in more than a dozen communities.

There are currently more than 6,000 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, according to County Executive George Latimer, up from 3,515 a week ago, 2,252 two weeks ago, and 1,513 cases three weeks ago.

There are currently approximately 250 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, which is up from 168 one week ago, 121 two weeks ago, and up from 48 late in October.

In Westchester, there have now been a total of 50,693 confirmed COVID-19 cases out of more than 1.1 million tests that have been administered since March. No new fatalities were reported, as the death toll in the county held at 1,515.

Latimer said that Westchester officials are also working with state health officials to link their COVID-19 reporting systems to provide new data for local residents and municipalities.

"This would allow us to bring additional statistics and additional information that can be shared with local officials, who have worked off what information we could give them based on the information we've been receiving.

"But if we can grow that framework, then they can share that information with (residents) so you can have an idea what's going on in your backyard, not just by municipality but down to your own zip code."

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Tuesday, Nov. 30, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 10,062 (977 active, 81 new);

New Rochelle: 4,663 (488, 62 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,625 (329, 33 new);

White Plains: 2,592 (265, 42 new);

Port Chester: 2,007 (222, 18 new);

Greenburgh: 1,688 (189, 13 new);

Ossining Village: 1,654 (261, 18 new);

Peekskill: 1,510 (153, 18 new);

Cortlandt: 1,305 (139, 12 new);

Yorktown: 1,245 (159, 19 new);

Mount Pleasant: 878 (91, 15 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 802 (152, 23 new);

Harrison: 775 (135, 5 new);

Eastchester: 704 (127, 12 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 699 (93, 4 new);

Somers: 664 (93, 8 new);

Mount Kisco: 536 (112, 11 new);

Bedford: 522 (107, 9 new);

Scarsdale: 487 (43, 7 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 458 (36, 5 new);

Tarrytown: 447 (61, 4 new);

Rye City: 416 (82, 9 new);

New Castle: 385 (46, 4 new);

North Castle: 373 (53, 7 new);

Rye Brook: 340 (57, 5 new);

Elmsford: 292 (44, 7 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 281 (36, 4 new);

Croton-on-Hudson: 279 (30, 2 new);

Lewisboro: 264 (71, 8 new);

North Salem: 254 (39, 3 new);

Pelham: 248 (34, 3 new);

Pleasantville: 238 (40, 4 new);

Ossining Town: 217 (18, 1 new);

Tuckahoe: 204 (26, 2 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 194 (17);

Briarcliff Manor: 211 (41, 1 new);

Pelham Manor: 184 (20, 2 new);

Ardsley: 157 (25, 3 new);

Irvington: 140 (21, 2 new);

Larchmont: 133 (19, 1 new);

Buchanan: 77 (10, 2 new);

Pound Ridge: 70 (17, 1 new).

In the past 24 hours, 146,675 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, with 7,285 testing positive for the virus. The positive infection rate is at 4.96 percent and there are currently 3,774 COVID-19 patients in New York hospitals. Sixty-six new virus-related deaths were reported.

Statewide since the pandemic began, 647,980 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 19.4 million who have been tested. There has been a total of 26,747 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began.

