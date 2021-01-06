COVID-19: Here's New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Community As Active Cases Nears 10,000

Hundreds of new active COVID-19 cases were reported in Westchester as the county total approaches 10,000 due to a surge following the recent stretch of holidays.

A total of 9,808 active COVID-19 cases are being monitored in Westchester, according to the latest data from the Department of Health. The number is up approximately 400 from the previous day when approximately 9,400 cases were reported as active.

Last week, there were 8,025 active cases in Westchester. The state Department of Health was reporting 776 newly confirmed positive COVID-19 cases.

As of Wednesday, Jan. 6, there have been a total of 74,157 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of nearly 1.5 million tested for the virus.

The overall positive COVID-19 infection rate countywide held steady at 5 percent.

Port Chester remains the county’s only “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Jan. 6:

Yonkers: 2,320;

New Rochelle: 820;

White Plains: 655;

Mount Vernon: 481;

Yorktown: 477;

Peekskill: 380;

Cortlandt: 379;

Greenburgh: 369;

Ossining Village: 351;

Harrison: 263;

Port Chester: 360;

Mamaroneck Village: 258;

Mount Pleasant: 216;

Sleepy Hollow: 209;

Eastchester: 207;

Somers: 206;

Rye City: 136;

Bedford: 133;

Tarrytown: 114;

Mount Kisco: 101;

Croton-on-Hudson: 97;

Rye Brook: 96;

North Castle: 95;

Dobbs Ferry: 85;

Mamaroneck Town: 81;

Pelham Manor: 70;

New Castle: 68;

Elmsford: 64;

Scarsdale: 64;

Ossining Town: 61;

Lewisboro: 60;

Pelham: 59;

Tuckahoe: 54;

Larchmont: 52;

Briarcliff Manor: 52;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 48;

Pleasantville: 47;

North Salem: 46;

Bronxville: 46;

Buchanan: 36;

Irvington: 32;

Ardsley: 31;

Pound Ridge: 29.

There were 197,816 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on Jan. 5, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in 16,648 positive cases for an 8.41 percent infection rate.

There are now 8,665 (75 new) COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, with more than 1,400 in ICU and 850 currently intubated with the virus.

Since the pandemic began in March last year, more than 26.3 million New Yorkers have been tested for COVID-19, with 1,057,676 testing positive for the virus. There have been a total of 30,965 COVID-19-related deaths reported statewide.

