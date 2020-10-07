COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Nine municipalities in Westchester now have seen more than 1,000 COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began spreading out of New Rochelle in March.

There were 44 newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester as the region saw a return to normalcy following a slight uptick in positive cases in the Hudson Valley in recent weeks due to certain hotspots.

Since the virus was first reported in Westchester seven months ago, there have now been 38,628 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 702,722 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester held steady at 5.5 percent, down from 5.8 percent last week.

There were no new fatalities reported overnight, keeping the total at 1,458 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Wednesday, Oct. 7, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,023 (121 active, 5 new);

New Rochelle: 3,383 (78, 14 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,920 (29, 1 new);

White Plains: 2,005 (35, 2 new);

Port Chester: 1,370 (25, 3 new);

Greenburgh: 1,308 (17, 1 new);

Ossining Village: 1,153 (19, 1 new);

Peekskill: 1,080 (11, 1 new);

Cortlandt: 1,006 (22, 2 new);

Yorktown: 837 (32, 1 new);

Mount Pleasant: 666 (34, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 505 (3);

Eastchester: 481 (4);

Sleepy Hollow: 485 (17, 3 new);

Harrison: 480 (15);

Somers: 465 (147, 1 new);

Scarsdale: 396 (8);

Dobbs Ferry: 353 (8);

Tarrytown: 330 (8);

Mount Kisco: 314 (3, 1 new);

Bedford: 307 (7);

New Castle: 254 (5);

North Castle: 245 (11);

Rye City: 240 (6, 1 new);

Elmsford: 220 (1);

Croton-on-Hudson: 219 (2);

Rye Brook: 210 (8);

Mamaroneck Town: 191 (1);

Pelham: 181 (2);

North Salem: 178 (18);

Ossining Town: 175 (10);

Pleasantville: 160 (8, 2 new);

Tuckahoe: 151 (5, 2 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 152 (6);

Lewisboro: 139 (3);

Pelham Manor: 133 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 130 (2);

Ardsley: 108 (3);

Bronxville: 97 (1, 1 new);

Irvington: 97 (4, 1 new);

Larchmont: 85, (2);

Buchanan: 47 (2);

Pound Ridge: 37 (5).

Statewide, there were 108,246 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,360 (1.25 percent) testing positive. There are currently 748 people hospitalized with the virus, up more than 100 from last week. There were eight new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 11,501,629 COVID-19 tests, with 468,268 testing positive. A total of 25,545 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

