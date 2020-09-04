COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Westchester has leveled off after 34 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 37,152 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester residents out of 550,135 - representing more than half of the county’s population - who have been tested for the virus.

The infection rate in Westchester residents has now dropped to 6.8 percent of those tested for the virus.

There were no new COVID-19 fatalities in Westchester, as the total held steady 1,452 for the fifth straight day, according to the state Department of Health.

A breakdown of total and active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality as of Friday, Sept. 4:

Yonkers: 7,715 (110 active, 7 new);

New Rochelle: 3,228 (41, 6 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,853 (30, 3 new);

White Plains: 1,934 (30);

Port Chester: 1,330 (16, 1 new);

Greenburgh: 1,254 (18, 1 new);

Ossining Village: 1,111 (12);

Peekskill: 1,058 (13, 1 new);

Cortlandt: 965 (25, 2 new);

Yorktown: 766 (19);

Mount Pleasant: 611 (12);

Mamaroneck Village: 491 (3, 1 new);

Eastchester: 469 (5, 1 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 445 (12);

Harrison: 442 (9);

Somers: 419 (8);

Scarsdale: 374 (3);

Dobbs Ferry: 336 (4);

Tarrytown: 309 (10);

Mount Kisco: 301 (11, 4 new);

Bedford: 277 (8);

Rye City: 224 (4);

North Castle: 225 (7, 1 new);

New Castle: 219 (5);

Elmsford: 214 (1);

Croton-on-Hudson: 213 (1);

Rye Brook: 194 (3);

Mamaroneck Town: 179 (2);

Pelham: 176 (2);

Ossining Town: 163 (3);

North Salem: 153 (3, 1 new);

Tuckahoe: 145 (2);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 142 (2);

Pleasantville: 138 (2);

Pelham Manor: 125 (3);

Lewisboro: 125 (5);

Briarcliff Manor: 118 (7 active, 3 new);

Ardsley: 102 (0);

Bronxville: 93 (8, 2 new);

Irvington: 87 (1):

Larchmont: 75 (0);

Buchanan: 43 (1);

Pound Ridge: 29 (0).

Statewide, 8,610,853 New Yorkers have been tested for the virus, with 437,971 testing positive. There have been 25,348 COVID-19 fatalities since the pandemic began spreading rapidly throughout the state in mid-March.

