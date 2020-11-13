COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Location

After seeing a spike of more than 500 COVID-19 cases a day earlier, Westchester is reporting less than 250 new cases in the latest data released on Friday, Nov. 13.

The county Department of Health reported 233 new COVID-19 cases as the virus.

There have now been 43,292 COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester out of 935,727 tested.

The overall 4.6 positivity rate has steadily been rising following the start of fall.

No new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Westchester as the virus-related death toll held at 1,482.

In the Hudson Valley, the infection rate has risen from 3.6 percent on Monday, Nov. 9 to 3.7 percent on Wednesday, Nov. 11 as cases continue to spike in Westchester.

The seven-day rolling infection rate in Westchester rose from 2.6 percent to 3.5 percent, while the 14-day average rose from 2.2 percent to 3.5 percent in the past five days.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Friday, Nov. 13, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,804 (389 active, 32 new);

New Rochelle: 3,963 (257, 32 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,182 (124, 18 new);

White Plains: 2,227 (129, 9 new);

Port Chester: 1,668 (190, 30 new);

Greenburgh: 1,445 (69, 2 new);

Ossining Village: 1,281 (89, 5 new);

Peekskill: 1,254 (108, 12 new);

Cortlandt: 1,119 (58, 6 new);

Yorktown: 986 (84, 11 new);

Mount Pleasant: 752 (53, 5 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 610 (45, 2 new);

Eastchester: 542 (36, 8 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 558 (40, 4 new);

Harrison: 593 (66, 7 new);

Somers: 527 (31, 3 new);

Scarsdale: 427 (14, 5 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 396 (29);

Tarrytown: 371 (19, 4 new);

Mount Kisco: 388 (43, 3 new);

Bedford: 369 (29);

New Castle: 318 (43, 7 new);

Rye City: 311 (31, 1 new);

North Castle: 299 (44, 4 new);

Elmsford: 243 (17, 2 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 236 (10);

Rye Brook: 258 (31, 2 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 230 (17, 2 new);

Pelham: 207 (10);

North Salem: 199 (9);

Ossining Town: 184 (8, 1 new);

Pleasantville: 188 (15, 2 new);

Tuckahoe: 168 (13, 1 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 167 (10, 1 new);

Lewisboro: 174 (18, 5 new);

Pelham Manor: 158 (13, 2 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 151 (12);

Ardsley: 131 (10);

Irvington: 115 (8, 1 new);

Bronxville: 113 (13, 1 new);

Larchmont: 113 (16, 3 new);

Buchanan: 61 (8);

Pound Ridge: 50 (5).

In the past 24 hours, there were 203,721 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 5,401 positive cases for a 2.65 percent total infection rate. The total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized rose to 1,737, up from 1,677, and there were 24 new virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 16,231,193 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 545,762 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,055 COVID-19 fatalities.

