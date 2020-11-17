Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Community

Zak Failla
The breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Tuesday, Nov. 17.
Fifteen Westchester communities saw a double-digit rise in new COVID-19 cases as several hundred were reported across the county.

COVID-19 continues to surge in the Hudson Valley, with the Westchester County Department of Health reporting 427 new cases in the past 24 hours.

There have now been 44,576 COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester out of 967,509 tested.

The overall 4.6 positivity rate has steadily been rising following the start of fall.

There were no new COVID-19 fatalities, as the death toll held at 1,490.

In the past week, the average positive infection rate in Westchester has risen from 2.7 percent on Sunday, Nov. 8 to 3.6 percent on Sunday, Nov. 15.

In that span, the seven-day rolling infection rate in the county rose from 2.8 percent to 4 percent, while the 14-day average rose from 2.4 percent to 3.4 percent in the past five days.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Nov. 16, according to the Department of Health:

  • Yonkers: 9,024 (503 active, 69 new);
  • New Rochelle: 4,105 (344, 45 new);
  • Mount Vernon: 3,263 (185, 18 new);
  • White Plains: 2,299 (165, 18 new);
  • Port Chester: 1,766 (235, 29 new);
  • Greenburgh: 1,487 (98, 20 new);
  • Ossining Village: 1,350 (136, 24 new);
  • Peekskill: 1,318 (144, 16 new);
  • Cortlandt: 1,152 (77, 6 new);
  • Yorktown: 1,053 (133, 24 new);
  • Mount Pleasant: 776 (62, 10 new);
  • Mamaroneck Village: 639 (57, 6 new);
  • Harrison: 627 (87, 10 new);
  • Sleepy Hollow: 597 (71, 14 new);
  • Eastchester: 568 (59, 10 new);
  • Somers: 552 (46, 8 new);
  • Scarsdale: 442 (26, 2 new);
  • Dobbs Ferry: 420 (43, 8 new);
  • Mount Kisco: 412 (62, 7 new);
  • Bedford: 404 (58, 18 new);
  • Tarrytown: 385 (30, 8 new);
  • New Castle: 335 (50, 5 new);
  • Rye City: 332 (45, 5 new);
  • North Castle: 316 (44, 5 new);
  • Rye Brook: 279 (43, 10 new);
  • Elmsford: 246 (18, 2 new)
  • Croton-on-Hudson: 246 (18, 5 new);
  • Mamaroneck Town: 239 (22, 1 new);
  • Pelham: 212 (15, 3 new);
  • North Salem: 208 (15, 3 new);
  • Pleasantville: 195 (21, 1 new);
  • Ossining Town: 192 (14, 2 new);
  • Tuckahoe: 177 (18, 3 new);
  • Hastings-on-Hudson: 174 (17, 1 new);
  • Lewisboro: 183 (24, 3 new);
  • Pelham Manor: 162 (14);
  • Briarcliff Manor: 162 (18, 5 new);
  • Ardsley: 132 (8);
  • Irvington: 118 (11, 1 new);
  • Bronxville: 120 (17, 2 new);
  • Larchmont: 114 (15);
  • Buchanan: 62 (8);
  • Pound Ridge: 52 (6).

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 16,876,843 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 563,690 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,159 COVID-19 fatalities.

