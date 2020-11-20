COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Community As County Combats Second Wave

Westchester continues to see hundreds of new COVID-19 cases as the region combats what County Executive George Latimer said "could be the second wave" of the virus.

The county Department of Health was reporting 277 new positive cases, down from 325 the previous day, as the virus continues to spread throughout the county and region.

The new cases come a day after New Rochelle, Yonkers, Tarrytown, Ossining, and Peekskill were designated as COVID-19 "yellow zone" micro-clusters.

Latimer said that there are currently 3,971 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, up from 3,551 from Monday, Nov. 16, and 135 patients are hospitalized with the virus, up from 101 as recently as last week.

In a COVID-19 briefing on Thursday, Nov. 19, Latimer noted that the county has seen 11 people die in the past week, the same amount of fatalities that were reported over the summer in July and August.

"We're watching the numbers and there's no question that there is a continuation of growth," Latimer said. "But we haven't reached the full peak at this point like we saw in March and April."

There have now been 45,672 COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester out of 993,565 tested - approximately five out of every 100 tested - with the overall positivity rate holding at 4.6 percent.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Friday, Nov. 20, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 9,141 (568 active, 52 new);

New Rochelle: 4,165 (372, 27 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,316 (217, 24 new);

White Plains: 2,330 (184, 8 new);

Port Chester: 1,799 (241, 24 new);

Greenburgh: 1,507 (110, 12 new);

Ossining Village: 1,380 (158, 14 new);

Peekskill: 1,335 (145, 7 new);

Cortlandt: 1,164 (85, 6 new);

Yorktown: 1,076 (150, 7 new);

Mount Pleasant: 790 (69, 8 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 649 (61, 6 new);

Harrison: 651 (105, 12 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 608 (75, 9 new);

Eastchester: 577 (66, 5 new);

Somers: 573 (66, 9 new);

Scarsdale: 447 (30, 2 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 424 (42);

Mount Kisco: 421 (68, 3 new);

Bedford: 414 (66, 5 new);

Tarrytown: 388 (32, 1 new);

New Castle: 338 (48, 1 new);

Rye City: 340 (50, 2 new);

North Castle: 321 (43, 2 new);

Rye Brook: 285 (46);

Elmsford: 250 (21, 3 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 249 (20, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 247 (28, 6 new);

Pelham: 215 (16, 2 new);

North Salem: 213 (19, 1 new);

Pleasantville: 202 (27, 4 new);

Ossining Town: 199 (19, 1 new);

Tuckahoe: 180 (17, 2 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 177 (19, 1 new);

Lewisboro: 192 (33, 4 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 167 (20, 1 new);

Pelham Manor: 163 (13);

Ardsley: 132 (8);

Irvington: 121 (13, 2 new);

Bronxville: 122 (16, 1 new);

Larchmont: 115 (16, 1 new);

Buchanan: 64 (10, 1 new);

Pound Ridge: 54 (7).

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 17,386,368 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 579,382 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,257 COVID-19 fatalities.

