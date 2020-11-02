COVID-19: Here's Latest Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Nearly 350 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Westchester over the weekend as the region continues to see a rise in the number of new cases after flattening the curve over the summer.

On Monday, Nov. 2, the county Department of Health reported that there were 342 new COVID-19 cases reported as cases continue to mount both in Westchester and throughout the Hudson Valley.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 865,202 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, with 41,061 testing positive. The positivity rate in Westchester has dropped to 4.7 percent.

The overall positive infection rate of those tested in Westchester has risen from 1.4 percent as recently as Thursday, Oct. 22 to 2.3 percent as of Monday, Nov. 1.

In the past week, the average rolling infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 in Westchester has risen to 1.9 percent of all those tested, with the 14-day average reaching 1.7 percent.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths, as the total remained at 1,473 in Westchester since March.\

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Nov. 2, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,461 (273 active, 63 new);

New Rochelle: 3,733 (177, 37 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,069 (101, 22 new);

White Plains: 2,122 (82, 23 new);

Port Chester: 1,494 (79, 20 new);

Greenburgh: 1,386 (35, 13 new);

Ossining Village: 1,203 (31, 10 new);

Peekskill: 1,156 (50, 11 new);

Cortlandt: 1,069 (31, 12 new);

Yorktown: 909 (33, 8 new);

Mount Pleasant: 705 (21, 9 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 575 (44, 11 new);

Eastchester: 508 (20, 7 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 522 (23, 8 new);

Harrison: 532 (35, 13 new);

Somers: 499 (21, 4 new);

Scarsdale: 413 (11, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 374 (13, 7 new);

Tarrytown: 354 (13, 3 new);

Mount Kisco: 343 (19, 2 new);

Bedford: 342 (22, 3 new);

New Castle: 280 (17, 7 new);

Rye City: 283 (12, 7 new);

North Castle: 262 (14, 7 new);

Elmsford: 227 (6, 1 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 227 (5, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 234 (11, 7 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 215 (15, 4 new);

Pelham: 197 (11, 3 new);

North Salem: 191 (5, 1 new);

Ossining Town: 176 (1);

Pleasantville: 174 (7, 1 new);

Tuckahoe: 158 (5, 4 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 157 (1, 1 new);

Lewisboro: 158 (13, 3 new);

Pelham Manor: 147 (9, 4 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 140 (6, 1 new);

Ardsley: 121 (6, 1 new);

Irvington: 107 (4);

Bronxville: 102 (4, 2 new);

Larchmont: 98, (4, 3 new);

Buchanan: 53 (4, 1 new);

Pound Ridge: 45 (2).

In the past 24 hours, there were 96,101 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 1,633 positive cases, a 1.70 percent infection rate. Hospitalizations are up to 1,151 and there were 14 new virus-related deaths.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,772,754 COVID-19 tests, with 511,368 testing positive. A total of 25,838 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

