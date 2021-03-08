COVID-19: Here's How Many Have Been Vaccinated At Westchester County Center; New Case Rundown

Westchester County Executive George Latimer is pleased with the progress being made in the battle against COVID-19 as the number of active cases fell below 6,000.

Latimer said that the county is "making surprisingly good progress," on its vaccination program, as the number of active cases dropped to 5,788, according to the latest data released by the Department of Health on Monday, March 8.

Health officials were reporting 270 new COVID-19 infections that were confirmed during testing on Sunday, March 7 out of 6,666 tests administered in Westchester, bringing the total to 110,600 since the pandemic began a year ago.

The average infection rate of those tested in Westchester has dropped slightly to 5.1 percent, on par with the other counties in the Hudson Valley.

Approximately 400 COVID-19 patients are being treated in Westchester hospitals, and 28 newly reported virus-related deaths last week brought the death toll to 2,128 since last March.

According to the Department of Health, there have now been 91,815 (2,468 on March 7) COVID-19 vaccines administered at the Westchester County Center, with an additional 17,981 at other Westchester County Department of Health sites for a total of 109,796.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on March 8:

Yonkers: 1,517;

New Rochelle: 556;

Mount Vernon: 510;

White Plains: 364;

Port Chester: 224;

Greenburgh: 223;

Yorktown: 212;

Cortlandt: 169;

Harrison: 165;

Tarrytown: 156;

Mount Pleasant: 140;

Eastchester: 117;

Ossining Village: 113;

Peekskill: 113;

Mamaroneck Village: 89;

Somers: 78;

Rye City: 76;

Dobbs Ferry: 69;

Bedford: 68;

Mamaroneck Town: 60;

Sleepy Hollow: 57;

New Castle: 57;

Scarsdale: 56;

Lewisboro: 56;

Rye Brook: 49;

Tuckahoe: 48;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 45;

North Castle: 42;

Larchmont: 38;

Pelham Manor: 38;

Pleasantville: 37;

Mount Kisco: 36;

Pelham: 36;

Irvington: 29;

Croton-on-Hudson: 24;

Elmsford: 23;

Bronxville: 21;

North Salem: 20;

Briarcliff Manor: 16;

Ossining Town: 15;

Ardsley: 12;

Buchanan: 8;

Pound Ridge: 6.

There were 146,456 COVID-19 tests administered in New York on March 7, according to Cuomo, resulting in 5,309 new cases for a 3.62 percent positive infection rate, up from the beginning of the weekend.

Forty-one new COVID-19 patients were admitted into New York hospitals, leaving 4,830 still being treated statewide. There are 1,005 in ICU and 669 intubated.

There were 64 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,686,478 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of nearly 40 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 39,093 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

