COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

With many concerned about a possible second wave of COVID-19 cases, Westchester has seen the number of new cases stabilize after rising, though the numbers are still greater than they were over the summer.

For the second straight day, there were 116 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases, according to the state Department of Health, though the positivity rate of those being tested has been on the decline.

There have now been more than 500,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases in New York.

Since the virus was first reported in Westchester seven months ago, there have now been 40,554 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 839,118 tested, according to the Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester is down from 5 percent to 4.8 percent.

The infection rate in Westchester over the past five days, according to the state Department of Health on Thursday, Oct. 28:

Saturday, Oct. 24: 5,455 tests administered, resulting in 90 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

Sunday, Oct. 25: 4,502 tests administered, resulting in 71 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

Monday, Oct. 26: 5,260 tests administered, resulting in 120 (2.1 percent) positive cases;

Tuesday, Oct. 27: 6,312 tests administered, resulting in 116 (1.8 percent) positive cases;

Wednesday, Oct. 28: 7,381 tests administered, resulting in 116 (1.6 percent) positive cases.

In the past week, the average rolling infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 in Westchester has dropped from 1.7 percent to 1.6 percent. In the past 14 days, the infection rate went from 1.4 percent, peaked at 1.6 percent before dropping back to 1.6 percent on Oct. 29.

There was one new COVID-19-related death, bringing the total to 1,472 in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Oct. 29, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,383 (262, 12 new);

New Rochelle: 3,669 (154, 10 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,043 (92, 8 new);

White Plains: 2,089 (36, 2 new);

Port Chester: 1,467 (74, 4 new);

Greenburgh: 1,371 (40. 1 new);

Ossining Village: 1,189 (20, 3 new);

Peekskill: 1,137 (39, 1 new);

Cortlandt: 1,055 (26, 3 new);

Yorktown: 899 (36, 2 new);

Mount Pleasant: 695 (17, 1 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 561 (40, 1 new);

Eastchester: 499 (13);

Sleepy Hollow: 514 (17);

Harrison: 518 (23);

Somers: 489 (16, 2 new);

Scarsdale: 411 (10, 3 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 367 (8, 1 new);

Tarrytown: 350 (13);

Mount Kisco: 338 (17, 4 new);

Bedford: 338 (22, 1 new);

New Castle: 272 (13);

Rye City: 276 (21);

North Castle: 252 (5);

Elmsford: 226 (5, 2 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 225 (6, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 227 (7);

Mamaroneck Town: 210 (16, 1 new);

Pelham: 192 (6);

North Salem: 190 (5, 1 new);

Ossining Town: 176 (1);

Pleasantville: 173 (6);

Tuckahoe: 153 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 156 (1);

Lewisboro: 152 (9, 2 new);

Pelham Manor: 142 (9, 2 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 138 (5);

Ardsley: 119 (4);

Irvington: 107 (6);

Bronxville: 99 (1);

Larchmont: 95, (5);

Buchanan: 52 (3);

Pound Ridge: 45 (4).

In the past 24 hours, there were 168,353 COVID-19 tests administered in New York, resulting in 2,499 (1.48 percent) positive cases. There are currently 1,085 patients hospitalized with the virus, and 19 new fatalities were reported.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,243,871 COVID-19 tests, with 503,176 testing positive. A total of 25,792 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

