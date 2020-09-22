COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were less than three dozen newly reported COVID-19 cases in Westchester in the latest data provided by the state's Department of Health.

Since the pandemic began spreading in New Rochelle more than six months ago, there have now been 37,866 (29 new) confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester out of 629,938 tested, according to the state Department of Health.

The percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester dipped to 6 percent, down from 6.2 percent late last week..

There were no new fatalities, meaning there have been 1,454 COVID-19-related deaths in Westchester.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Sept. 21, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,877 (122 active, 10 new);

New Rochelle: 3,299 (57, 6 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,889 (29);

White Plains: 1,966 (20, 2 new);

Port Chester: 1,343 (7);

Greenburgh: 1,285 (21, 1 new);

Ossining Village: 1,133 (17, 3 new);

Peekskill: 1,069 (7, 2 new);

Cortlandt: 982 (13, 2 new);

Yorktown: 803 (28, 2 new);

Mount Pleasant: 631 (16, 3 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 501 (8);

Eastchester: 477 (7, 3 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 466 (15, 1 new);

Harrison: 460 (9);

Somers: 445 (14, 1 new);

Scarsdale: 386 (6, 2 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 345 (6);

Tarrytown: 321 (11);

Mount Kisco: 311 (3);

Bedford: 295 (13, 2 new);

New Castle: 248 (21);

North Castle: 234 (7);

Rye City: 232 (4);

Elmsford: 219 (5);

Croton-on-Hudson: 217 (2);

Rye Brook: 202 (3);

Mamaroneck Town: 190 (2);

Pelham: 177 (1);

Ossining Town: 165 (3);

North Salem: 159 (5, 1 new);

Pleasantville: 151 (8);

Tuckahoe: 146 (1);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 146 (3);

Lewisboro: 134 (6);

Pelham manor: 129 (4, 1 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 128 (6, 1 new);

Ardsley: 105 (2);

Bronxville: 96 (2, 1 new);

Irvington: 91 (3);

Larchmont: 81, (3);

Buchanan: 45 (1);

Pound Ridge: 31 (1).

Statewide, there were 83,997 COVID-19 tests reported yesterday, with 754 testing positive. There are currently 470 people hospitalized with the virus and there were three new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered more than 10 million COVID-19 tests, with 451,227 testing positive. A total of 25,432 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

