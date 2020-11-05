COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There were less than 150 newly reported COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours in Westchester after the county saw hundreds of new cases over the past week.

On Thursday, Nov. 5, the county Department of Health was reporting 132 new COVID-19 cases, with only three municipalities reporting double-digit rises in new cases as the virus continues spreading throughout the Hudson Valley.

In Westchester, the daily positive COVID-19 infection rate for those tested has jumped from 1.4 percent to 2.5 percent in the past week, though the rest of the country has seen drastically more dramatic spikes in new cases.

In the past week, the average rolling infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 in Westchester has risen to 2 percent of all those tested, with the 14-day average reaching 1.8 percent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 878,044 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, with 41,360 testing positive. The positivity rate in Westchester has dropped to 4.7 percent during the pandemic.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths, as the total remained at 1,473 in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Nov. 5, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,535 (302 active, 24 new);

New Rochelle: 3,768 (183, 15 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,084 (93, 5 new);

White Plains: 2,144 (91, 8 new);

Port Chester: 1,534 (96, 15 new);

Greenburgh: 1,392 (33, 2 new);

Ossining Village: 1,218 (45, 5 new);

Peekskill: 1,174 (58, 5 new);

Cortlandt: 1,073 (31, 4 new);

Yorktown: 922 (38, 3 new);

Mount Pleasant: 717 (28, 4 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 586 (46, 5 new);

Eastchester: 511 (23, 1 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 527 (22, 2 new);

Harrison: 543 (39, 5 new);

Somers: 505 (24, 1 new);

Scarsdale: 417 (13, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 378 (15, 3 new);

Tarrytown: 356 (11);

Mount Kisco: 353 (26, 4 new);

Bedford: 348 (23, 3 new);

New Castle: 287 (20, 1 new);

Rye City: 288 (17);

North Castle: 273 (23, 4 new);

Elmsford: 228 (6)

Croton-on-Hudson: 229 (5, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 240 (15, 2 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 218 (15, 2 new);

Pelham: 197 (10);

North Salem: 194 (6);

Ossining Town: 179 (4, 2 new);

Pleasantville: 174 (6);

Tuckahoe: 161 (8, 1 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 157 (1);

Lewisboro: 159 (13);

Pelham Manor: 149 (10, 1 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 143 (8);

Ardsley: 123 (7);

Irvington: 108 (5, 1 new);

Bronxville: 102 (4);

Larchmont: 99 (3);

Buchanan: 54 (4);

Pound Ridge: 47 (3, 1 new).

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,034,157 COVID-19 tests, with 515,815 testing positive. A total of 25,868 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

