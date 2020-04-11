COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

Westchester saw nearly 250 new COVID-19 cases in the past 24 hours after reporting hundreds of new infections over the weekend.

On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the county Department of Health was reporting that there were 241 new COVID-19 cases, including double-digit numbers in eight different municipalities as the virus continues to surge across the country at alarming rates.

In Westchester, the daily positive COVID-19 infection rate for those tested has jumped from 1.2 percent to 1.8 percent in the past week, though the rest of the country has seen drastically more dramatic spikes in new cases.

In the past week, the average rolling infection rate in those tested for COVID-19 in Westchester has risen to 1.9 percent of all those tested, with the 14-day average reaching 1.7 percent.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 871,686 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, with 41,226 testing positive. The positivity rate in Westchester has dropped to 4.7 percent during the pandemic.

There were no new COVID-19-related deaths, as the total remained at 1,473 in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Nov. 4, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,511 (293 active, 50 new);

New Rochelle: 3,752 (172, 19 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,079 (95, 10 new);

White Plains: 2,136 (85, 14 new);

Port Chester: 1,519 (86, 25 new);

Greenburgh: 1,390 (32, 4 new);

Ossining Village: 1,213 (40, 10 new);

Peekskill: 1,169 (53, 13 new);

Cortlandt: 1,069 (27);

Yorktown: 919 (37, 10 new);

Mount Pleasant: 713 (24, 8 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 581 (43, 6 new);

Eastchester: 510 (22, 2 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 525 (25, 3 new);

Harrison: 538 (34, 6 new);

Somers: 504 (23, 5 new);

Scarsdale: 416 (12, 3 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 375 (13, 2 new);

Tarrytown: 356 (12, 2 new);

Mount Kisco: 349 (23, 6 new);

Bedford: 345 (21, 3 new);

New Castle: 286 (20, 6 new);

Rye City: 288 (17, 5 new);

North Castle: 269 (20, 7 new);

Elmsford: 228 (6, 1 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 228 (5, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 238 (13, 4 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 216 (13, 1 new);

Pelham: 197 (11);

North Salem: 194 (7, 3 new);

Ossining Town: 177 (2, 1 new);

Pleasantville: 174 (6);

Tuckahoe: 160 (7, 2 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 157 (1);

Lewisboro: 159 (13, 1 new);

Pelham Manor: 148 (9, 1 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 143 (8, 3 new);

Ardsley: 123 (7, 2 new);

Irvington: 107 (4);

Bronxville: 102 (4);

Larchmont: 99 (3, 1 new);

Buchanan: 54 (4, 1 new);

Pound Ridge: 46 (2, 1 new).

In the past 24 hours, there were 127,86 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, resulting in 2,321 positive cases, a 1.81 percent infection rate. Hospitalizations are up to 1,227 and there were 14 new virus-related deaths for the third day in a row.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 14,900,623 COVID-19 tests, with 513,689 testing positive. A total of 25,853 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

