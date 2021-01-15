COVID-19: Here's Brand-New Breakdown Of Westchester Cases By Community

More than 1,100 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Westchester, which saw a dozen new virus-related deaths, according to health officials.

The county is now monitoring 11,395 active COVID-19 cases, up from 11,321 the day before, when there were 725 new infections reported.

Late last week, there were less than 10,000 active cases under investigation.

More than 1.58 million COVID-19 tests have been administered in Westchester since the beginning of the pandemic, resulting in a total of 81,982 positive cases for a 5.2 percent infection rate that has been on the rise for weeks.

The overall positive infection rate in the Hudson Valley has been on the rise, from 7.83 percent on Sunday, Jan. 10 to 7.86 the following day, up to 7.95 as of Jan. 12, and back down to 7.81 percent on Wednesday, Jan. 113.

In the mid-Hudson Valley region, there are currently 997 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, representing 0.04 percent of the population, leaving approximately 39 percent of hospital beds still available.

Nearly 450 COVID-19 patients are in ICU in the Hudson Valley out of 692 available beds, leaving approximately 39 percent still open.

The 12 new COVID-19-related deaths brought the death toll to 1,774 since last March.

Port Chester remains the county’s only “orange” hotspot, while New Rochelle, Ossining, Peekskill, Port Chester, Tarrytown, and Yonkers remain designed “yellow zones.”

The number of active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, by municipality, according to the Department of Health on Friday, Jan. 15:

Yonkers: 2,808;

New Rochelle: 920;

Mount Vernon: 712;

White Plains: 681;

Yorktown: 522;

Greenburgh: 462;

Peekskill: 450;

Ossining Village: 429;

Cortlandt: 428;

Port Chester: 412;

Harrison: 277;

Mamaroneck Village: 254;

Somers: 229;

Mount Pleasant: 218;

Tarrytown: 198;

Eastchester: 196;

Rye City: 166;

Sleepy Hollow: 164;

Bedford: 160;

New Castle: 124;

Mount Kisco: 115;

Mamaroneck Town: 112;

Rye Brook: 105;

North Castle: 101;

Dobbs Ferry: 99;

Scarsdale: 91;

Croton-on-Hudson: 88;

Tuckahoe: 84;

Bronxville: 76;

Briarcliff Manor: 68;

Pleasantville: 66;

Pelham Manor: 63;

Pelham: 60;

Lewisboro: 59;

North Salem: 56;

Hastings-on-Hudson: 57;

Elmsford: 57;

Buchanan: 50;

Ossining Town: 43;

Larchmont: 42;

Ardsley: 37;

Irvington: 34;

Pound Ridge: 22.

There were 324,671 COVID-19 tests - a new record - administered in New York on Jan. 14, according to Gov. Andrew Cuomo, resulting in nearly 20,000 positive cases for a 6.14 percent positive infection rate, down dramatically from earlier in the week.

There are now 8,808 COVID-19 patients hospitalized across the state, down 34, while more than 1,500 are in ICU and 962 are intubated with the virus. There were 183 new COVID-19-related deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

Statewide, a total of 1,183,608 positive COVID-19 cases have been confirmed out of 28.13 million tests that have been administered. There have been a total of 32,379 virus-related deaths since the beginning of the pandemic.

