COVID-19: Here Is The Latest Breakdown Of New Cases In Westchester By Municipality

The number of newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester took a dip, as the county saw less than 125 new cases after more than 200 were reported the day before.

Westchester has seen a recent rise in cases, prompting concern from County Executive George Latimer, though the numbers appear to be trending in the right direction.

There are now 908 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, with at least 58 people hospitalized with the virus, up from 28 just a few weeks ago, making the highest number of patients in several months.

Since the virus was first reported in Westchester seven months ago, there have now been 39,616 confirmed COVID cases in Westchester out of 782,738 tested, according to the state's Department of Health.

The overall percentage of positive results for those tested in Westchester is down to 5.1 percent.

There were no new COVID-19 deaths, as the total remained steady at 1,469.

Latimer said that contact tracing efforts have been ramped up, with dozens tracking down anyone who may have been exposed to COVID-19 and warning that they should quarantine for at least 14 days.

A breakdown of the total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester municipalities on Tuesday, Oct. 20, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,194 (166, 38 new);

New Rochelle: 3,561 (178, 15 new);

Mount Vernon: 2,970 (49, 5 new);

White Plains: 2,039 (37, 8 new);

Port Chester: 1,414 (45, 1 new);

Greenburgh: 1,351 (42, 4 new);

Ossining Village: 1,173 (18, 2 new);

Peekskill: 1,105 (24, 3 new);

Cortlandt: 1,039 (32, 6 new);

Yorktown: 878 (39, 9 new);

Mount Pleasant: 682 (19, 2 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 530 (24, 7 new);

Eastchester: 488 (6, 1 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 498 (13, 3 new);

Harrison: 498 (16);

Somers: 478 (13);

Scarsdale: 403 (7, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 361 (8);

Tarrytown: 340 (10);

Mount Kisco: 324 (11, 1 new);

Bedford: 320 (12);

New Castle: 263 (9, 2 new);

Rye City: 267 (30, 8 new);

North Castle: 248 (3, 1 new);

Elmsford: 222 (3)

Croton-on-Hudson: 221 (2, 1 new);

Rye Brook: 223 (12);

Mamaroneck Town: 200 (9, 3 new);

Pelham: 186 (5);

North Salem: 186 (9);

Ossining Town: 175;

Pleasantville: 167 (8);

Tuckahoe: 153 (2, 1 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 156 (4);

Lewisboro: 145 (6);

Pelham Manor: 137 (4);

Briarcliff Manor: 135 (5, 1 new);

Ardsley: 115 (7);

Bronxville: 98 (1);

Irvington: 103 (5);

Larchmont: 93, (8);

Buchanan: 49 (2);

Pound Ridge: 42 (5).

Statewide, there were 90,540 COVID-19 tests administered yesterday, with 1,201 (1.32 percent) testing positive. There are currently 942 people hospitalized with the virus and there were 12 new fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 13,072,715 COVID-19 tests, with 486,480 testing positive. A total of 25,672 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

