COVID-19: Help Is Available As Domestic Violence Increases During Pandemic

With a 30-percent increase in the number of domestic violence incidents reported last month in the state during the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office is encouraging victims to use a new text system developed by the state.

“We applaud Gov. Andrew Cuomo and his team for instituting this important new lifeline for victims and potential victims of domestic violence and abuse," said Westchester DA Anthony A. Scarpino, Jr.

The new system allows victims to text 844-997-2121 or to talk with a professional on the new confidential website at www.opdv.ny.gov .

The text and online services will be staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with staff who are experts in the area of domestic violence.

Scarpino added that being able to make a confidential text and online hotline available offers victims a quieter opportunity to reach out for help while they are caught in the current stay-at-home crisis this pandemic has created.

In Westchester, domestic violence specialists, are concerned the current case reporting statistics do not represent what is really happening.

"While people are forced to work from home in the same residence as their abuser and/or home-school their children, there is no chance to get away even for a short time or even make a phone call in private," Scarpino said. "This text line and online access may help save the lives of both adults and children.”

The office offered a note of caution: Whenever using a text or online service, victims should be careful not to leave their phone or computer unattended and should wipe their user history for their safety.

The Westchester DA’s Office is also urging family and friends to keep in contact with those who might be victims and to report concerns for someone’s safety, by call 911, the local police, or the Special Prosecutions Division at 914-995-3000.

If you fear someone has access to weapons and has threatened to use them, contact the Red Flag Extreme Risk Protection Order Response Unit at 914-995-3339.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.