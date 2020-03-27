COVID-19: Free, Drive-Through Food Distributed At Westchester Community College

Volunteers took over Westchester Community College this week, hosting a free drive-through food distribution drive for families in need.

Feeding Westchester was at the college’s campus in Valhalla for several hours this week handing out bags with a variety of food options for families.

Each vehicle that visited the drive-through received a package that would feed a family of four for up to five days. It was limited to Westchester County residents.

During the food drive, cars would pull up, and volunteers would simply place the groceries in the trunk and the driver was free to leave. There was minimal contact to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

According to Feeding Westchester, they served more than 500 families in need. They have distributed more than a million pounds of food since the COVID-19 outbreak began. They’re also operating multiple Mobile Food Pantries that have been setting up shop at some community centers.

“We continue to work with our partners to provide food throughout Westchester, we also have a team in place monitoring and responding to the situation,” Feeding Westchester posted online. “We are in constant communication with our staff, partners, and volunteers to maintain safe practices that will ensure food continues to flow into the community.

“Nutritious food is critical to maintaining good health, so it’s more important than ever to reach our hungry neighbors in need.”

Those who are in need of food can find pantries can do so through Feeding Westchester here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.