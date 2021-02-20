COVID-19: Fourth Hudson Valley County Reports Case Of UK 'Super Spreader' Strain; New Breakdown

New cases of the so-called COVID-19 so-called "Super Strain" from the United Kingdom are increasing in New York.

As of Saturday, Feb. 20, the total number of such statewide cases of the more contagious COVID variant is 136, with 54 new cases (39.7 percent).

A total of 77 of those 136 UK strain cases have been reported in New York City, with 46 of them being new cases.

There are concerns about the spread of the variant leading to an increase in cases, just as the state's positive-test rate has fallen to its lowest level since late November, and with more residents of the state getting vaccinated each day.

In the Hudson Valley, cases have been reported in four counties, with Dutchess and Ulster County being the most recent.

“The New York State Department of Health notified us today that a Dutchess County resident has tested positive for the UK variant of COVID-19," Dutchess County Executive Marc Molinaro said in a statement on Saturday. "With confirmed cases of the variant in neighboring counties, it was expected we see cases in Dutchess County.

"This is an important reminder that, despite the lowering positivity rate and vaccinations underway, the fight against COVID is not yet over.

" We must stay vigilant - wear your mask, wash your hands, respect your health and the health of others. This confirmed case highlights the need to get residents vaccinated as quickly as possible and I will continue our push for increased vaccine allocation including a partnership with the State for a mass vaccination site here in Dutchess County.”

The breakdown of cases of the UK variant by county in the Hudson Valley is as follows:

Westchester, five total, one new

Rockland, four total, none new

Ulster County, two total, one new

Dutchess, one new

