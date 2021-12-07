COVID-19: First Omicron Case In Westchester Identified In 13-Year-Old

The first case of the COVID-19 Omicron variant has been identified in Westchester.

County Executive George Latimer announced the news late Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 7, saying the case is in a 13-year-old.

" We are concerned about this discovery, and are closely monitoring the situation," Latimer said. "With the new variant circulating, the best way we can protect our families and ourselves is by being vaccinated, and by getting a booster shot if you are eligible.

“Additionally, I have officially signed the State of Emergency Executive Order for Westchester County. I am taking this action to combat the Delta and Omicron COVID variants.

"There is currently a public health threat, I know it has been many months, I know you are tired but we - together - must take action to be better prepared to fight COVID and the new variants.”

At the start of the day on Tuesday, there were a total of 12 Omicron cases identified in New York State. The Westchester case has been the only new case report so far on Tuesday, bringing the state's total to 13.

