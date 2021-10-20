COVID-19: FDA Authorizes Moderna, J&J Booster Shots For Millions Of Americans

The Food and Drug Administration has authorized the use of Johnson & Johnson and Moderna COVID-19 booster shots for millions of people across the United States.

The FDA made the announcement on Wednesday afternoon, Oct. 20, nearly a month after the agency authorized the use of a Pfizer COVID-19 booster shot.

The agency said a single booster dose of the Moderna vaccine can be administered at least six months after the two-dose vaccine series is complete in the following groups of people:

65 years of age and older

18 through 64 years of age at high risk of severe COVID-19

18 through 64 years of age with frequent institutional or occupational exposure to COVID-19

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster can be administered to those aged 18 and older at least two months after they receive the single-dose shot.

The FDA also announced on Wednesday that it has authorized the ability to "mix and match" the vaccine, meaning individuals can receive a booster vaccine that is different from the initial COVID-19 vaccine they received.

“As the pandemic continues to impact the country, science has shown that vaccination continues to be the safest and most effective way to prevent COVID-19, including the most serious consequences of the disease, such as hospitalization and death," Acting FDA Commissioner Janet Woodcock said ."The available data suggest waning immunity in some populations who are fully vaccinated.

"The availability of these authorized boosters is important for continued protection against COVID-19 disease.”

