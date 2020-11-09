COVID-19: As Cases Increase, Here's Latest Breakdown By Locale In Westchester

Just like most of New York State, Westchester has seen a recent spike in COVID-19 infections, though alarm bells aren't ringing yet for County Executive George Latimer.

There were 485 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in Westchester over the weekend, as the number of active cases jumped to 2,048 as of Monday, Nov. 9, according to the county Department of Health.

Latimer noted that as recently as three months ago, on Sunday, Aug. 8, there were only 442 active cases in the county.

The County Executive said that while the county is testing more, resulting in more positive tests, the infection rate has jumped from around 1.1 percent in August to more than 3 percent this weekend.

"We've been seeing a steady increase (in cases), and now we're in the second week of November that began in the last few days of September, and that's alarming," he said during his weekly COVID-19 briefing on Monday. "Our infection rate is still not double digits, which is what we saw at the beginning of this cycle."

Westchester has also seen a rise in COVID-19 hospitalizations, Latimer said, with 82 now being treated for the virus, up from 48 as recently as Sunday, Nov. 1.

"We're not trying to enflame panic or deaden down any concerns," Latimer stated. "We're just giving you the facts as we see them."

The latest numbers are slightly down from recent upticks in the number of positive cases confirmed.

In Westchester, the daily positive COVID-19 infection rate for those tested has jumped from 1.4 percent to 3.4 percent in the past week, though the rest of the country has seen drastically more dramatic spikes in new cases.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 914,878 COVID-19 tests administered in Westchester, with 42,454 testing positive. The positivity rate in Westchester has dropped to 4.6 percent during the pandemic.

There were new COVID-19-related deaths daily for three days, as the total jumped to 1,479 in Westchester since March.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 in Westchester municipalities on Nov. 9, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,58,65363 (318 active, 90 new);

New Rochelle: 3,845 (199, 57 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,126 (101, 29 new);

White Plains: 2,180 (106,2 8 new);

Port Chester: 1,588 (130, 31 new);

Greenburgh: 1,415 (47, 19 new);

Ossining Village: 1,242 (60, 18 new);

Peekskill: 1,207 (70, 24 new);

Cortlandt: 1,093 (43, 17 new);

Yorktown: 941 (46, 15 new);

Mount Pleasant: 731 (37, 13 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 595 (37, 17 new);

Harrison: 563 (53, 16 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 539 (26, 6 new);

Eastchester: 515 (18, 3 new);

Somers: 509 (28, 4 new);

Scarsdale: 418 (10, 1 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 385 (20, 4 new);

Tarrytown: 360 (10, 4 new);

Mount Kisco: 365 (32, 12 new);

Bedford: 365 (21, 8 new);

New Castle: 299 (28, 11 new);

Rye City: 294 (18, 5 new);

North Castle: 287 (34, 11 new);

Elmsford: 237 (14, 6 new);

Croton-on-Hudson: 231 (6, 2 new);

Rye Brook: 242 (16, 2 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 222 (17, 3 new);

Pelham: 201 (11, 4 new);

North Salem: 197 (8, 3 new);

Ossining Town: 180 (5, 1 new);

Pleasantville: 177 (4, 3 new);

Tuckahoe: 167 (13, 1 new);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 163 (7, 5 new);

Lewisboro: 162 (12, 3 new);

Pelham Manor: 152 (11, 2 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 147 (10, 2 new);

Ardsley: 128 (10, 4 new);

Irvington: 111 (4, 3 new);

Bronxville: 109 (11, 3 new);

Larchmont: 101 (5, 2 new);

Buchanan: 57 (5, 2 new);

Pound Ridge: 48 (3, 1 new).

In the past 24 hours, 111,416 COVID-19 tests were administered in New York, with 3,144 testing positive. The 2.82 positive infection rate is more than double what the state experienced over the summer.

There are currently 1,444 COVID-19 patients hospitalized and there were 26 newly reported virus-related fatalities.

Since the pandemic began, New York has administered 15,664,814 COVID-19 tests, with 529,036 testing positive. A total of 25,947 New Yorkers have died since mid-March.

