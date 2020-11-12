COVID-19: 500 New Cases Reported In Westchester; New Breakdown By Location

Westchester is reporting more than 500 new COVID-19 cases as the virus continues to spike throughout the mid-Hudson Valley and across the state.

The county Department of Health announced that there were 510 new cases in the past 24 hours, after seeing single and double-digit daily rises in new cases over the summer and earlier in the fall.

There have now been 43,292 COVID-19 cases reported in Westchester out of 935,727 tested. The overall 4.6 positivity rate has steadily been rising as the temperature continues to drop.

No new COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Westchester as the virus-related death toll held at 1,482.

In the mid-Hudson Valley, the infection rate has risen from 3.6 percent on Monday, Nov. 9 to 3.7 percent on Wednesday, Nov. 11 as cases continue to spike in Westchester.

The daily infection rate in Westchester over the past five days, according to the state Department of Health:

Saturday, Nov. 7: 6,606 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 225 (3.4 percent) testing positive;

Sunday, Nov. 8: 6,601 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 275 (4.2 percent) testing positive;

Monday, Nov. 9: 5,528 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 242 (4.4 percent) testing positive;

Tuesday, Nov. 10: 7,158 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 244 (3.4 percent) testing positive;

Wednesday, Nov. 11: 8,163 COVID-19 tests administered, resulting in 352 (4.3 percent) testing positive.

The seven-day rolling infection rate in Westchester rose from 2.6 percent to 3.5 percent, while the 14-day average rose from 2.2 percent to 3.5 percent in the past five days.

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo noted that Westchester’s “orange zone,” where the infection rate is the highest, continues to see a surge in new cases.

The seven-day rolling average in Westchester’s “orange zone” rose from 6.2 percent between Sunday, Oct. 25, and Saturday, Oct. 31: 6.2 percent to 7.46 percent between Sunday, Nov. 1, and Saturday, Nov. 7, and the current average is up to 8.34 percent.

On Wednesday, Nov. 11, the infection rate in the “orange zone” spiked to 11.34 percent.

"COVID is raging nationally, setting record numbers of cases and hospitalizations with each passing day," Cuomo said. "While New York is doing better than just about any state in the United States, we are not immune from the national trend.

“Now it's up to what we do. There is no pre-destined future here,” he added. "It's a pure consequence of our actions.

A breakdown of total, active, and new COVID-19 cases in Westchester on Thursday, Nov. 12, according to the Department of Health:

Yonkers: 8,772 (370 active, 82 new);

New Rochelle: 3,931 (229, 62 new);

Mount Vernon: 3,164 (115, 21 new);

White Plains: 2,218 (120, 30 new);

Port Chester: 1,638 (160, 33 new);

Greenburgh: 1,443 (68, 19 new);

Ossining Village: 1,276 (87, 27 new);

Peekskill: 1,242 (96, 26 new);

Cortlandt: 1,113 (53, 10 new);

Yorktown: 975 (73, 26 new);

Mount Pleasant: 747 (50, 9 new);

Mamaroneck Village: 608 (45, 8 new);

Eastchester: 534 (31, 9 new);

Sleepy Hollow: 554 (37, 10 new);

Harrison: 586 (62, 14 new);

Somers: 524 (30, 7 new);

Scarsdale: 422 (9, 2 new);

Dobbs Ferry: 396 (29, 7 new);

Tarrytown: 367 (15, 3 new);

Mount Kisco: 385 (45, 18 new);

Bedford: 369 (29, 5 new);

New Castle: 311 (37, 9 new);

Rye City: 310 (33, 12 new);

North Castle: 295 (40, 5 new);

Elmsford: 241 (15, 1 new)

Croton-on-Hudson: 236 ( 10, 3 new);

Rye Brook: 256 (29, 10 new);

Mamaroneck Town: 228 (16, 3 new);

Pelham: 207 (11, 3 new);

North Salem: 199 (9, 1 new);

Ossining Town: 183 (7, 2 new);

Pleasantville: 186 (13, 6 new);

Tuckahoe: 167 (12);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 167 (10, 2 new);

Lewisboro: 169 (13, 4 new);

Pelham Manor: 156 (13, 2 new);

Briarcliff Manor: 151 (12, 4 new);

Ardsley: 131 (10, 2 new);

Irvington: 114 (7, 2 new);

Bronxville: 112 (12, 3 new);

Larchmont: 110 (14, 5 new);

Buchanan: 61 (8, 2 new);

Pound Ridge: 50 (5, 1 new).

In the past 24 hours, there were 162,627 COVID-19 tests administered statewide, resulting in 4,797 positive cases for a 2.95 percent total infection rate. The total number of COVID-19 patients hospitalized rose to 1,677, and there were 29 new virus-related deaths.

The test positivity rate in the focus areas under the state’s Micro-Cluster strategy is 4.86 percent. The statewide positivity rate excluding these focus areas is 2.53 percent.

Since the pandemic began in March, there have been 16,231,193 New Yorkers tested for the virus, with 545,762 testing positive. The Department of Health has confirmed 26,055 COVID-19 fatalities.

“If we stay New York Tough and don't fall subject to COVID fatigue and we stay smart through the holidays, through Thanksgiving, through Christmas, through Hanukkah, we'll keep it under control.

“New Yorkers just have to continue to take it seriously. I know it has been a long time, but these next weeks are going to be key and we really need people to buckle down to fend off the tide."

