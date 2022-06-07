Cause Of Death Determined For Actress Whose Body Was Found In NY

The cause of death has been determined after the body of an actress whose list of credits includes "ER," and "Law & Order" was found in New York.

Mary Mara was 61 years old.

On Sunday, June 26, 2022, at 8:10 a.m., New York State Police in Jefferson County responded to 33753 Old Farm Road in the town of Cape Vincent for a reported possible drowning.

When troopers, along with Cape Vicent Fire and Ambulance arrived on the scene, they discovered the body of a woman in the St. Lawrence River, according to state police.

She was later identified as Mara, a resident of Cape Vincent.

The Jefferson County Medical Examiner’s Office performed a post-mortem examination and determined that her manner of death was an accident, due to asphyxiation, and water drowning.

The investigation is continuing.

Mara was a Syracuse native who returned there after her retirement from acting.

She made her film debut in the 1989 TV movie "The Preppie Murder," and, according to her obituary, appeared in more than 130 films and television shows, according to her obituary.

She went on to play Loretta Sweets, a single mother, and cancer patient, in nine episodes of "ER" in 1995 and '96.

"Mary was loved, admired, and respected not only by her family and friends but also by her audiences and colleagues in the entertainment industry," according to her obituary.

In addition to "Law & Order," she also appeared in "Dexter," "NYPD Blue," "Ally McBeal," and "Mr. Saturday Night," with Billy Crystal.

"Mary Mara was funny, kind, brilliantly talented," actress Annette O'Toole wrote on Twitter. "I am terribly sorry she has left us."

