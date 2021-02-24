Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

White Plains Daily Voice serves White Plains, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Three Firefighters Injured After Battling Blaze At Westchester Home
News

Alert Issued For Missing Westchester Man

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Angel Roman
Angel Roman Photo Credit: Yonkers Police Department

An alert has been issued by police in Westchester as they look to locate a vulnerable 89-year-old man who has been reported missing.

The Yonkers Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding Angel Roman, who suffers from dementia, only speaks Spanish, and was reported missing at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Roman was last seen in the area of 78 Stratton St. in Yonkers wearing a black sweater with a blue shirt, and khaki pants.

Police described Roman as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 148 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling 911 or (914) 377-7900.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

White Plains Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.