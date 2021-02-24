Alert Issued For Missing Westchester Man

An alert has been issued by police in Westchester as they look to locate a vulnerable 89-year-old man who has been reported missing.

The Yonkers Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in finding Angel Roman, who suffers from dementia, only speaks Spanish, and was reported missing at approximately 1:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 24.

Roman was last seen in the area of 78 Stratton St. in Yonkers wearing a black sweater with a blue shirt, and khaki pants.

Police described Roman as being 5-foot-6 weighing approximately 148 pounds. Anyone with information on his whereabouts has been asked to contact the Yonkers Police Department by calling 911 or (914) 377-7900.

