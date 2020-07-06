Alert Issued For Missing 11-Year-Old Westchester Girl

An alert has been issued for an 11-year-old runaway who has been reported missing in Westchester.

The Yonkers Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance in locating Tijae Long, who was reported missing after last being seen at approximately 6 p.m. on Sunday, July 5 in the area of Garfield Street.

No other information has been released regarding Long by the police department.

Anyone who has information regarding Long’s whereabouts has been asked to contact investigators looking for her at the Yonkers Police Department by calling (914) 377-7900.

