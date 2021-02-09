Acting New York Mets GM Arraigned For DWI Following Bust In White Plains

Zack Scott, the acting general manager of the New York Mets had his driving privileges revoked after being arraigned for allegedly driving while intoxicated when he was found asleep behind the wheel in the Hudson Valley.

Scott, age 44, of Rye, was charged in White Plains City Court with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor, while being cited for disobeying a traffic control device, illegally stopping on a highway, and failure to notify the DMV of an address change, all infractions.

During his arraignment, Westchester County District Attorney Mimi Rocah said that Scott’s driving privilege to operate a motor vehicle in New York State was suspended.

It is alleged that at the time he was approached by officers at approximately 4:17 a.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 31 on South Lexington Avenue in White Plains, Scott was asleep at the wheel, and when he was stirred, he refused to submit to a breathalyzer before failing Standardized Field Sobriety Tests.

Rocah said that after he was woken up, Scott "was initially disoriented and confused. He admitted to drinking earlier in the night and failed the three standardized field sobriety tests that were administered. Following his arrest, Scott refused to submit to a chemical test to determine his blood alcohol content.”

Scott had reportedly been at a fundraiser at Mets owner Steve Cohen’s Fairfield County home earlier in the evening, but left hours before he was busted for alleged DWI.

Following his arraignment, the Mets announced that Scott had been placed on administrative leave until further notice, with Mets President Sandy Alderson taking over for him in the interim.

“We were surprised and deeply disappointed to learn this morning about an alleged DUI involving Zack Scott,” the Mets said in a released statement on Wednesday following his arrest. “We take this matter very seriously. Zack will not be traveling with the team for our upcoming road trip while we learn more and determine (the) next steps.

Scott is scheduled to appear again in White Plains City Court on Thursday, Oct. 7.

“Zachary Scott made an irresponsible decision to drive while under the influence,” Rocah said. “We are thankful nobody was hurt or killed but we will continue to hold people accountable for this kind of reckless and potentially dangerous conduct in Westchester County.”

