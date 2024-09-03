New Store To Open At The Westchester In White Plains

Jewelry brand gorjana will hold a grand opening for its location at The Westchester in White Plains on Thursday, Sept. 12.

The Southern California-based brand's 1,273-square-foot store will sell a variety of its popular jewelry, including gold designs featuring diamonds, opals, and sapphires.

Some of these designs include necklaces, bracelets, earrings, and rings, all sold in a space boasting a "timeless and current" interior with blush terrazzo, plush seating, custom artwork, and natural light, the store's owners said.

"We are thrilled to bring our SoCal styles to The Westchester and can’t wait to help even more New York shoppers find their perfect layers for the fall," said co-founder Gorjana Reidel.

The new location will be the seventh gorjana store in New York and the 82nd in the country.

