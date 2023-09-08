New Rounds Of Storms On Track Through Weekend: 5-Day Forecast

The next window for storm activity is in the afternoon and evening on Friday, Sept. 8, according to the National Weather Service.

The main threat will be damaging winds, with additional threats for isolated large hail and flash flooding, according to the National Weather Service.

Hot and humid conditions will linger Friday before temperatures finally become seasonable, but more storm activity is on tap for the weekend.

"While thunderstorms will bring the threat of both localized flash flooding and damaging wind gusts into Friday, the primary problem during the weekend will stem from more widespread downpours," AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Alex Sosnowski said.

It will be partly sunny Friday, and not as warm, with a high temperature in the mid-80s before the next chance for showers and thunderstorms from the middle of the afternoon into Friday evening.

Saturday, Sept. 9 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the low 80s. Scattered showers and storms will again be likely from the mid-afternoon into the early evening. Some of the storms could be severe with drenching downpours.

It will remain cloudy on Sunday, Sept. 10 with a high temperature of around 80 degrees. Scattered showers will once again be likely in the afternoon and evening.

Monday, Sept. 11 will be mostly cloudy with a high temperature in the upper 70s and a chance of morning and afternoon showers and isolated thunderstorms.

The outlook for Tuesday, Sept. 12 calls for partly sunny skies with a high temperature in the upper 70s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

