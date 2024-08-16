According to a work notice posted on the space's door and the business's website, X Sushi Express will open a new location at 35 Mamaroneck Ave. in White Plains.

The franchise, which serves a wide mix of maki rolls, sushi, sashimi, and salads, already has a location at 1925 Commerce St. in Yorktown and is also soon opening a new location in Bedford Hills on Bedford Road.

The franchise offers special sushi rolls like the "Mind Eraser" roll, which comes with spicy crab meat, yellowtail, jalapeno, and spicy sriracha; the "Angry Wolf" roll, featuring tempura crab meat, tempura shrimp, cream cheese, cucumber, and sesame soy sauce; and the Yorktown roll, which includes super lump crab, shrimp tempura, mango, avocado, steamed lobster, and masago.

The location will offer online ordering when it opens. An opening date has not yet been announced.

