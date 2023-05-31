New Philanthropic Coffee Shop Gives First Donations To Charities In White Plains

The Pamplemousse Project, located in White Plains at 124 Mamaroneck Ave. (Route 125), and named after a nickname for the owners' dog, opened in December 2022 with a plan to donate all profits to charity organizations.

Now, several months after opening, that plan has come to fruition, as the cafe announced its first three grant recipients on Wednesday, May 31.

These recipient organizations, who will all receive a grant of $3,500 from the coffee shop, are:

Lifting Up Westchester, which will use the funds to decrease food costs at the Community Soup Kitchen in White Plains;

Paws Crossed Animal Rescue, which will use the funds to pay for the spaying and neutering of animals before they are adopted;

Westchester Youth Alliance, which will use the funds to pay for the Words Matter program, which helps teens develop into community activists.

The three charities were selected by the cafe's Customer Advisory Board, which is made up entirely of customers.

The Pamplemousse Project's owners, Lydia and Gary Kris, said that similar grant distributions would take place every quarter, and the amount would be determined by the coffee shop's profits each quarter. All of these profits will go toward the grants.

A celebration of this quarter's winners will be held at the cafe on Wednesday, June 7 at 9 a.m. and is open to the public.

The coffee shop serves a variety of hot and cold drinks including frappes, iced refresher drinks, tea, lemonades, chai, all types of espresso drinks, and brewed coffee.

Additionally, baked goods such as muffins and scones are also available, as well as a variety of sweet treats from the business's "candy wall."

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.