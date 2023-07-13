New Eatery Opens In White Plains: 'We Are Like Family At This Restaurant'

Asopao Restaurant, newly opened in White Plains at 185 Main St., will be holding an official ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, July 13 at 5 p.m. that will be attended by White Plains city officials.

The new eatery, created by cousins Santiago Gomez and Winston Bernal, will be bringing a variety of Dominican-inspired salads, soup, rice, and fresh fish dishes to those interested in stopping by.

Other options include mofongos, which are mashed plantains usually served with chunks of chicken, seafood, or pork; and fresh-pressed juices such as maracuya, otherwise known as passionfruit, and guarapo de pina, a special Dominican pineapple beverage.

All ingredients used in these dishes are carefully picked, and every dish is made on the same day as it is served, according to the owners. They also added that meals are never reheated.

Employees said that the eatery is determined to bring a sense of community to White Plains in addition to delicious Caribbean-inspired food.

"We are like family at this restaurant,” said employee Leidy Barrott, who also added, "We want our customers to feel the same way when they are here—like they are at home.”

White Plains Business Improvement District Executive Director Jennifer Furioli called Asopao a "delicious option" for those visiting the downtown area.

"Not only will Asopao add quality and affordable lunch or dinner options to the already robust dining circuit, their outdoor seating joins our dozens of other outdoor eateries making our central business district a wonderful place for al fresco dining at any price point and at any flavor," Furioli continued.

Asopao is now open from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Saturday and also offers take-out.

