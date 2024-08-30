New Cannabis Dispensary, Delivery Service To Celebrate In White Plains

The Purple Owl Dispensary, which has been delivering cannabis to customers in Westchester and Putnam counties since December 2023, will hold a grand opening for its new location in White Plains at 405 Mamaroneck Ave. on Thursday, Sept. 26 at 5:30 p.m.

Co-owned by Ossining residents Beth Smith and Juan Alverio, the company specializes in delivering products such as flower, vapes, edibles, and tinctures straight to customers' doors. It is one of the few licensed Minority and Woman Business Enterprise-certified cannabis dispensaries in New York.

To protect customers' privacy, the dispensary makes sure to keep the deliveries discreet, according to Smith:

"Purple Owl delivers orders discreetly, in a time window of your choosing. Our packaging is unmarked; our delivery vehicles are inconspicuous to protect your privacy; and our minimum order is about half of what our closest competitors are charging," Smith said of the service.

Although the dispensary has met success through its delivery service, those seeking a more in-person experience will be able to visit the new brick-and-mortar location, which will feature a "unique experiential design," according to the company's website.

The grand opening celebration, which will continue until 7:30 p.m., will feature food, music, and a special appearance by 107.1 The Peak.

In the meantime, those looking to shop online can do so by clicking here.

