Workplace Romance Prompts Nestlé To Oust CEO, Company Says

On Monday, Sept. 1, the board said the decision followed an investigation overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla with the support of independent outside counsel. The relationship breached Nestlé’s Code of Business Conduct, the company said.

"This was a necessary decision," Bulcke said in a statement. "Nestlé's values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service at Nestlé."

Navratil joined Nestlé in 2001 as an internal auditor and has held commercial and leadership roles across Central America and Mexico. He led the global Coffee Strategic Business Unit for Nescafé and Starbucks and, most recently, accelerated growth at Nespresso after taking the helm there in July 2024.

He joined the Executive Board on Jan. 1, 2025.

Freixe, a 63-year-old native of France, became CEO in 2024 after four decades at Nestlé. He previously served as Executive Vice President and CEO for Zone Americas in 2014 and Zone Latin America in 2022, and earlier led Nestlé’s businesses in Europe, Iberia, and Hungary. He began his career with Nestlé France in 1986.

Nestlé SA, founded in 1866 and headquartered in Vevey, Switzerland, is the world’s largest food company by revenue. Its portfolio spans coffee, baby food, pet care, dairy and frozen foods under brands including Nescafé, Purina, Gerber and KitKat.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.