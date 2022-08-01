Find Care And Convenience In One Place With Northwell Health Physicians

It seems like a quaint memory to think of one doctor caring for a patient their entire lifetime. In fact, it would be awfully hard to find such a physician these days. What you can find, however, is Northwell Health Physician Partners in White Plains, which brings together basic health care and specialized medicine in one location.

From colonoscopies to EKGs to phlebotomy to on-site testing and vaccinations and more, the facility at 244 Westchester Avenue offers the state-of-the-art, patient-centered care Northwell is known for. Phelps and Northern Westchester Hospitals are nearby and a Cohen Children’s Northwell Health Physician Partners general pediatrics practice is conveniently in the same building.

“Because we are part of the Northwell system,” said Lokesh Gopala Reddy, MD, an internal medicine specialist, “we can provide a unique combination of medical expertise, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to humanity delivering a gold standard of care for all our patients.”

Aside from family and internal medicine, you’ll find top doctors and facilities in:

Colorectal surgery

Gastroenterology

General surgery

Otolaryngology/ENT

Plastic surgery

Vascular surgery

Weight management

“Offering families comprehensive, exceptional and high-quality clinical care in multiple medical disciplines is what we believe every person deserves,” said Marla Koroly, MD, FACP, MBA, the associate ambulatory physician executive for Northwell Health’s Westchester and Connecticut practices. “We are a person-centered health care organization that can provide world-class care throughout Westchester, Rockland, and the surrounding counties.”

“We’re proud to bring this level of health care to White Plains and the surrounding communities,” added Dr. Reddy.

Northwell Health believes wellness is a lifelong journey, and its experts are ready to care for you every step of the way.

Some of the specialists at this location have same day, next day or Saturday appointment availability. To inquire about an appointment within 24 hours, please call (914) 821-5350.

Request your appointment today!