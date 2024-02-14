Nearly 40 Cats Found Living In 'Filth, Garbage' In White Plains Apartment

The discovery was made by SPCA Westchester's Humane Law Enforcement Team, which responded to a White Plains apartment after a landlord reported that neighbors were complaining about a "deathly smell" coming from the unit, the organization announced on Tuesday, Feb. 13.

Officers soon arrived at the apartment and found nearly 40 "terrified" cats living in "filth and garbage," the organization said in a social media post.

All of the animals were found to be dehydrated and most of them are sick and suffering from severe upper respiratory and eye infections, officials said.

The organization also reported that one of the cats had just given birth to a single tiny kitten that was found clinging to life on the cold floor while living in mounds of feces.

Since the discovery, the organization has set up food and water stations as well as traps to make sure every cat is found and rescued.

"All of these poor felines have been neglected for far too long and desperately need medical care, as well as time, to recover both physically and emotionally," SPCA officials wrote.

To pay for the cats' veterinary care and rehabilitation, the organization is asking for donations, which will also support the Humane Law Enforcement Unit. The total cost of rescuing the cats is now estimated to be thousands of dollars, officials said.

Donations can be made by clicking here.

