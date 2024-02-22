Nationwide Cellular Outages Affecting Customers Of AT&T, Other Services

About 74,000 AT&T outages were reported by the website Downdetector.com at 8:15 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 22.

Outages are also being reported by Verizon and T-Mobile customers, but those numbers are fewer than the AT&T outages.

"Some of our customers are experiencing wireless service interruptions this morning," AT&T said in a statement. "We are working urgently to restore service to them."

AT&T said it is encouraging "the use of Wi-Fi calling until service is restored.”

