Migrants Arrive In White Plains: 'This Is Something We Can Handle,' Mayor Says

A group of 46 asylum seekers and migrants sent by NYC officials has arrived at the Central Motel Courtyard in White Plains located at 441 Central Ave., White Plains Mayor Thomas Roach, a Democrat, said on Tuesday, June 6.

The group consists of several families with children that are below school age who hail from South and Central American countries such as Venezuela, Ecuador, Peru, and Haiti. The families currently occupy 16 of the 29 rooms leased by New York City, Roach said, also adding that more may arrive to occupy the remaining 13.

The arrival marks the second city that has received a group of migrants in Westchester. Another group was previously sent by NYC officials to a Ramada Inn in Yonkers on Monday, May 15.

In response to the arrival, Roach said that he has been speaking with nonprofits and other community organizations in White Plains to help the migrants with language skills and orienting themselves in the community.

"We have a city of 60,000 people and 46 people came in; this is something we can handle," Roach said, adding that there is no impact on city services.

He also added that it is the responsibility of local governments to work on issues such as the arrival of asylum seekers.

"Our view on working on it is helping people that need help," Roach said.

The news of the group's arrival to White Plains comes after Mount Pleasant officials declared a State of Emergency on Friday, May 26 to prevent NYC officials from sending migrants to a school in town, citing a lack of available resources to support them.

Additionally, the executives of Putnam, Dutchess, Orange, and Rockland counties have also declared states of emergency in response to New York City sending migrants north.

