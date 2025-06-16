Mavis Tire has finalized its acquisition of Midas from TBC Corporation, the company announced on Monday, June 16. The purchase boosts Mavis Tire's retail network to more than 3,500 stores across the US and Canada.

Midas will keep its name and continue operating from its headquarters in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida. Mavis Tire Express Services Corp. is based in White Plains, New York.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"We are excited to officially welcome Midas to the Mavis family," said Mavis co-CEO David Sorbaro. "This transaction reflects our ongoing commitment to expanding our portfolio of respected brands and establishing our presence in compelling new markets. We're excited to partner with Midas's talented team and franchisees to build on their legacy of exceptional service and to drive the next chapter of growth together."

The acquisition positions Mavis as one of the largest independent tire and auto repair chains in North America. The company started in 1949, when Victor Sorbaro opened Vic's Cycle Shop in Millwood, NY, and was rebranded as Mavis Tire by 1972.

Midas, founded in 1956, is widely known for its "Trust the Midas Touch" slogan. The company was ranked No. 1 in the automotive repair and maintenance category in Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 list.

TBC said it plans to focus on wholesale and distribution sales, along with expanding its Big O Tires franchise.

