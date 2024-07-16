Massive System Will Bring New Rounds Of Severe Storms, Possible Tornadoes: Here's Timing

According to the National Weather Service, the primary threats are locally damaging wind gusts that can down trees and power lines, along with heavy rainfall.

A few tornadoes are also possible, along with small hail.

The first image above from AccuWeather.com shows areas in orange where severe storms are possible on Tuesday, July 16.

The timing for the storms is from around 3 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday.

More severe weather is on track for Wednesday, July 17, ahead of an approaching cold front that "will lead to explosive thunderstorm development," according to AccuWeather Senior Meteorologist Tyler Roys.

Wind gusts could be between 55 and 65 miles per hour on Tuesday and Wednesday.

To look at areas where severe storms are expected on Wednesday, click on the second image above.

High temperatures and humidity will lead to heat index values of around 100 degrees on Tuesday and Wednesday.

After the cold front moves through, less humid air is expected for Thursday, July 18 with high temperatures in the mid-80s.

More afternoon and evening storms are possible.

Friday, July 19, will be sunny with a high temperature in the mid-80s.

The outlook for Saturday, July 20 calls for mostly sunny skies with temperatures again in the mid-80s.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

