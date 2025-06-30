Man Struck, Killed By Yankee Clipper Train In White Plains: Police Investigating

The incident happened just before 11:30 a.m., when Metro-North Train 7620, which was traveling from the Putnam County town of Southeast to Yankee Stadium, was entering the White Plains station and struck the man, who was on the tracks without authorization, the MTA Police Department said on Monday, June 30.

The victim, identified as Alexander Newman of North Kensico Avenue in White Plains, was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS at 11:45 a.m. No passengers or crew on the train were injured.

MTA Police said a preliminary investigation, including video review, found no criminality and no other people were involved. The investigation remains ongoing.

The approximately 150 riders on board the train were escorted onto the platform at White Plains Station and transferred to another train to continue their travels. Metro-North said there was no residual impact to service following the fatal incident.

