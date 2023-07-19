Man Stabs Victim In Chest, Back After Argument Turns Violent In White Plains: Police

The incident happened on Sunday, July 16 just after 10:45 p.m., when officers from the Greenburgh Police Department were sent to an apartment at 100 Manhattan Ave. in White Plains, where an active fight was in progress.

According to the department, officers found a 55-year-old man with multiple stab wounds when they arrived at the apartment and provided medical aid to him until Greenburgh EMS arrived and took him to a local hospital. There, the man was stabilized.

After interviewing the subjects involved in the fight and witnesses, in addition to processing the scene for forensic evidence, police determined that the suspect and victim, who knew each other already, had taken part in an argument that turned violent.

During this argument, the suspect, identified as 45-year-old Jahiem Pedrow of Greenburgh who was already known to the police department, stabbed the victim in the back and the chest, authorities said.

The next day, on Monday, July 17, officers found Pedrow and took him into custody. He was charged with:

Second-degree assault, a felony;

Third-degree criminal trespass.

Pedrow was then remanded to Westchester County Jail in Valhalla, where he currently remains. The case is now being prosecuted by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office.

