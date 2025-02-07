Police received multiple 911 calls for a motor vehicle fire with an occupant trapped in the back of the municipal building parking lot on Maple Avenue around 5:45 p.m. in Hastings on Hudson, Chief David A Dosin said.

Officers and fire chiefs from the Hastings-on-Hudson Fire Department attempted to remove the driver from the vehicle utilizing fire extinguishers but were unsuccessful.

Additional fire trucks arrived on the scene and extinguished the fire. Ultimately, the operator of the vehicle, an 82-year-old Hastings on Hudson resident, died in the fire.

Three Hastings-on-Hudson Police Officers were treated for smoke inhalation at the scene. No further information was available as of press time.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.