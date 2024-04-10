The incident happened on Tuesday, April 10 just before 9:30 a.m., when a suspect robbed the CVS at 601 North Broadway (Route 22) in White Plains and allegedly threatened employees with a handgun, according to White Plains Police.

The suspect was able to flee in a car before officers arrived at the scene. An initial investigation at the CVS determined that the suspect had threatened employees with a handgun but had not shown it.

He did show a "sharp, edged weapon," though, according to the department.

Police also determined that the suspect allegedly got away with around $120 in cash. No injuries were reported in connection with the robbery.

Thanks to a witness and surveillance footage, police were able to get a description of the suspect and the vehicle he left in, as well as the car's license plate number.

Once this information was found, the suspect's vehicle was found in the Bronx around 45 minutes later by the New York City Police Department.

Officers then detained the suspect, identified as Yonkers resident Jessi Gamble, as well as the car's driver, and brought them back to White Plains. There, Gamble was charged in connection with the robbery.

Meanwhile, the second occupant was released with no charges when authorities found they were an uninvolved service driver.

Gamble was charged with first-degree robbery, police said, adding that the robbery proceeds were also found.

