Man Accused Of Fatally Stabbing Known Acquaintance During Dispute In White Plains

A 54-year-old man faces charges after allegedly stabbing a victim to death during a dispute that went out of control in Westchester, police said.

Nathaniel Hill of Mount Vernon, age 54. 

 Photo Credit: White Plains Police Department
The stabbing happened at 162 Ferris Ave. in White Plains, police said. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps street view/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

Mount Vernon resident Nathaniel Tyrone Hill was arrested in connection with a fatal stabbing that happened in White Plains on Thursday, July 4, White Plains Police Commissioner David Chong said on Wednesday, July 10. 

According to Chong, around 11:45 p.m. on Thursday, authorities learned of a dispute involving two men at 162 Ferris Ave. and arrived at the scene within seconds, soon finding a man with a stab wound to the chest. 

Police then began giving the victim first aid before Greenburgh EMS took him to Westchester Medical Center, where he later died on the operating table. The victim was identified as Yonkers resident Bernard Potillo, age 40. 

Soon after the stabbing, officers also found a man with blood on his shirt who matched the description given by callers who reported the incident. Police then stopped the suspect, identified as Hill, and found a blood-covered folding knife in his pocket, Chong said. 

Hill was then arrested and charged with first-degree manslaughter and criminal possession of a weapon. These charges may be updated by the Westchester County District Attorney's Office, Chong added. 

An investigation into the stabbing later determined that Potillo and Hill knew each other before the dispute, according to Chong. 

to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.

