Live Hand Grenade Removed From White Plains Home

The incident happened at a home in White Plains when the Westchester County Police Department's Hazardous Devices Unit was called to the residence after the grenade was found, the department announced on Wednesday, May 24.

Once the unit arrived, authorities discovered that the grenade was live and had its safety pin partially out. They also made the grim discovery that it was at rest on an unstable platform, which increased the likelihood of detonation and made the operation more challenging than usual, the department said.

Despite this, the squad was able to skillfully place the grenade into their explosive containment trailer and safely transport it away from the home for disposal.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.