Lithium-Ion Battery Fires: New Law To Reduce Incidents In Westchester, Officials Say

The legislation, which Westchester County Executive George Latimer has signed, will increase safety regulations regarding lithium-ion batteries for electric mobility devices such as e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards, officials announced on Wednesday, Nov. 1.

The new law will stipulate the following:

Only regulated and graded lithium-ion batteries for electric mobility devices will be able to be sold in Westchester;

Every retail establishment in the county that sells electric mobility devices must post a safety notice where the devices are displayed or to be delivered to the buyer;

Reassembled or damaged batteries will not be allowed to be resold.

Any violators of the new point-of-sale legislation will be fined up to $1,000 by the Westchester County Department of Consumer Protection Department.

Latimer said the legislation would be a "significant step in protecting Westchester County from the dangers of lithium-ion battery fires."

"We're dedicated to ensuring that these batteries are used responsibly, safeguarding the lives and property of Westchester County residents," Latimer said.

The law comes in response to growing concerns over fire disasters caused by the batteries in Westchester. The county has already seen fires that have affected e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards, laptops, a lawnmower, and a drone powered by lithium-ion batteries, officials said.

In addition to the new regulations, new safe disposal opportunities for residents and fire personnel have also been created. Any residents looking to get rid of damaged or intact lithium-ion batteries can bring them to the county's Recycling Household Material Recovery Facility in Valhalla at 15 Woods Rd.

Additionally, residents can also contact Call2 Recycle to find a drop-off location near them. Some manufacturers also handle battery disposal as well, officials said.

New Rochelle Fire Department Chief Andy Sandor praised the new legislation and said it would help protect residents from potential disasters.

"As first responders, we've witnessed the devastating consequences of these incidents. The program's focus on education, safe disposal, and point-of-sale warnings aligns perfectly with our mission to protect lives and property in New Rochelle and throughout the County and we thank County Executive Latimer and the Board of Legislators for their efforts," Sandor said.

Click here to follow Daily Voice White Plains and receive free news updates.